July 17, 2025 / 4:29 PM

Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game

By Ben Hooper
An Arkansas man who won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket earlier this month bought another of the same tickets and scored his second $50,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than a month after winning the same amount from the same game.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said the Pulaski County player, identified as Travis S., bought a $20 $50,000 Frenzy ticket from the Kum & Go store on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock and scratched off a $50,000 prize.

His surprise was compounded by the fact that he had already won the same amount from the same game earlier in July.

"There's no way I won again on this ticket!" Travis recalled thinking.

He credited his second win to doing a good deed just before buying his ticket. He said he had given $100 to a stranger in distress just before making his purchase, and his good karma paid off.

Travis said his winnings will go toward purchasing a car and buying his stepdaughter some new volleyball shoes.

