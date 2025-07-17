July 17 (UPI) -- Paramedics in Arkansas came to the rescue of a hungry raccoon that ended up with its head stuck inside an empty soup can.

Little Rock's Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, or MEMS, said paramedic Stewart Uzzell and his partner were preparing to leave the parking lot with their ambulance early Sunday morning when they heard an unusual sound and decided to investigate.

"I saw this little raccoon running down the side of the road with his head stuck in the can, and we thought, 'Oh, no. We've got to help this thing,'" Uzzell told KARK-TV.

The team were able to catch the raccoon, but they soon found the can would not budge. They ended up using specialized shears and a ring cutter from the ambulance to cut through the can.

"They split the can down the side enough for us to work it out," Uzzell said.

The raccoon fled the scene right after being freed.

MEMS said in a Facebook post that the paramedics dubbed the raccoon Campbell, in honor of the Campbell's Chunky Soup can that gave it so much trouble.