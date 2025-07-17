Trending
Odd News
July 17, 2025 / 11:46 AM

Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 17 (UPI) -- Paramedics in Arkansas came to the rescue of a hungry raccoon that ended up with its head stuck inside an empty soup can.

Little Rock's Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services, or MEMS, said paramedic Stewart Uzzell and his partner were preparing to leave the parking lot with their ambulance early Sunday morning when they heard an unusual sound and decided to investigate.

"I saw this little raccoon running down the side of the road with his head stuck in the can, and we thought, 'Oh, no. We've got to help this thing,'" Uzzell told KARK-TV.

The team were able to catch the raccoon, but they soon found the can would not budge. They ended up using specialized shears and a ring cutter from the ambulance to cut through the can.

"They split the can down the side enough for us to work it out," Uzzell said.

The raccoon fled the scene right after being freed.

MEMS said in a Facebook post that the paramedics dubbed the raccoon Campbell, in honor of the Campbell's Chunky Soup can that gave it so much trouble.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
July 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a fish and chip shop in London to wrangle a loose "python" that turned out to be a local person's escaped pet corn snake.
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
July 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up with a pair of prizes, each worth $1 million.
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
Odd News // 1 day ago
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
July 16 (UPI) -- Two British social media chefs used an ostrich egg to create the world's largest scotch egg, which weighed in at a whopping 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
July 16 (UPI) -- A dog who fled into the wilderness during a camping trip in Alaska was found nine days later by a pilot who decided to go searching in his small plane.
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters and marine mammal specialists came to the rescue of a dolphin named Lucky who was found stranded in a shallow tidal lagoon in South Carolina.
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 day ago
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania's Bucks County said they are still searching for one of two loose peacocks spotted wandering in the area.
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
July 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city are being asked to keep an eye out for a ball python that has been caught on camera slithering on the loose in the area.
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an escaped sheep was safely reunited with its owner after "living its best life" on the loose in Beaverton's Murray Hill neighborhood.
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
July 15 (UPI) -- A malnourished dog spotted wandering on the elevated train tracks in New York's Queens borough was rescued by police, and the incident was caught on camera.

Trending Stories

N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event

Follow Us