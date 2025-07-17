Trending
Odd News
July 17, 2025 / 2:10 PM

Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
The Rosebud sled from "Citizen Kane," one of only three such props known to still exist, was auctioned for $14.75 million. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions
The Rosebud sled from "Citizen Kane," one of only three such props known to still exist, was auctioned for $14.75 million. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

July 17 (UPI) -- The iconic Rosebud sled from Orson Welles' 1941 film Citizen Kane was auctioned for $14.75 million, becoming the second-most expensive piece of movie memorabilia ever sold.

The sled, one of only three known to still survive, has belonged to Gremlins director Joe Dante since he discovered the long-lost prop while working at the old RKO Pictures studio lot in 1984.

Dante put the sled up for sale via Heritage Auctions, and it fetched a price of $14.75 million. The sum is the second-highest ever paid for a piece of movie memorabilia, after the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz were auctioned by Heritage in 2024 for $32.5 million.

"I've had the honor of protecting this piece of cinematic history for decades," Dante said in a news release. "To see Rosebud find a new home -- and make history in the process -- is both surreal and deeply gratifying. It's a testament to the enduring power of storytelling."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
July 17 (UPI) -- A 911 call about a person trapped in the rushing water of a canal led emergency responders in California to the discovery of a discarded blow-up doll.
Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can
July 17 (UPI) -- Paramedics in Little Rock, Ark., came to the rescue of a hungry raccoon that ended up with its head stuck inside an empty Campbell's Chunky Soup can.
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
July 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a fish and chip shop in London to wrangle a loose "python" that turned out to be a local person's escaped pet corn snake.
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
July 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up with a pair of prizes, each worth $1 million.
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
Odd News // 1 day ago
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
July 16 (UPI) -- Two British social media chefs used an ostrich egg to create the world's largest scotch egg, which weighed in at a whopping 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
July 16 (UPI) -- A dog who fled into the wilderness during a camping trip in Alaska was found nine days later by a pilot who decided to go searching in his small plane.
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters and marine mammal specialists came to the rescue of a dolphin named Lucky who was found stranded in a shallow tidal lagoon in South Carolina.
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 day ago
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania's Bucks County said they are still searching for one of two loose peacocks spotted wandering in the area.
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
July 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city are being asked to keep an eye out for a ball python that has been caught on camera slithering on the loose in the area.
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."

Trending Stories

N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event

Follow Us