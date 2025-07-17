Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million

The Rosebud sled from "Citizen Kane," one of only three such props known to still exist, was auctioned for $14.75 million. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

July 17 (UPI) -- The iconic Rosebud sled from Orson Welles' 1941 film Citizen Kane was auctioned for $14.75 million, becoming the second-most expensive piece of movie memorabilia ever sold.

The sled, one of only three known to still survive, has belonged to Gremlins director Joe Dante since he discovered the long-lost prop while working at the old RKO Pictures studio lot in 1984.

Dante put the sled up for sale via Heritage Auctions, and it fetched a price of $14.75 million. The sum is the second-highest ever paid for a piece of movie memorabilia, after the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz were auctioned by Heritage in 2024 for $32.5 million.

"I've had the honor of protecting this piece of cinematic history for decades," Dante said in a news release. "To see Rosebud find a new home -- and make history in the process -- is both surreal and deeply gratifying. It's a testament to the enduring power of storytelling."