July 17 (UPI) -- A 911 call about a person trapped in the rushing water of a canal led emergency responders in California to the discovery of a discarded blow-up doll.

Fresno police and firefighters were summoned to the canal near McKinley and Peach Avenues on a report of a person, possibly deceased, trapped against a grate by the rushing water.

They arrived to find that what initially appeared to be a body was, in fact, a life-sized blow-up doll.

Authorities alerted the irrigation district to have the doll removed.

Police in New Zealand responded to a similar situation last year when a woman walking with her dog on Tapuae Beach spotted what appeared to be the headless body of a woman washed up in the sand.

Police arrived on the scene and discovered the apparent corpse was actually a realistic adult toy.