Trending
Odd News
July 16, 2025 / 10:56 AM

One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Animal rescuers working to capture a pair of loose peacocks in Bucks County, Pa., said one of the birds has been captured, while the other remains elusive. Photo courtesy of the Doylestown Township Police
Animal rescuers working to capture a pair of loose peacocks in Bucks County, Pa., said one of the birds has been captured, while the other remains elusive. Photo courtesy of the Doylestown Township Police

July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania's Bucks County said they are still searching for one of two loose peacocks spotted wandering in the area.

The Doylestown Township Police issued an alert Tuesday informing local residents that two peacocks had been seen in the area of Theodore Way and Sandy Ridge Road.

"If you have any information on the birds owners, please contact the Doylestown Township Police Department directly for assistance," the alert stated. "The Bucks County SPCA has been notified."

Rescuers from Stroudsburg-based Pocono Wildlife were contacted to help and were able to wrangle one of the loose birds, while the other took flight from the scene.

"I'm surprised we even got one, to be honest. Peacocks are so difficult to catch," Sampson Metzgar, Pocono Wildlife's lead avian specialist, told WPVI-TV.

Metzgar said peacocks are fast runners and can fly for up to a mile, depending on altitude and weather conditions.

He said the peacocks are believed to have been pets that either escaped or were abandoned by their owner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
July 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city are being asked to keep an eye out for a ball python that has been caught on camera slithering on the loose in the area.
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an escaped sheep was safely reunited with its owner after "living its best life" on the loose in Beaverton's Murray Hill neighborhood.
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
July 15 (UPI) -- A malnourished dog spotted wandering on the elevated train tracks in New York's Queens borough was rescued by police, and the incident was caught on camera.
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a dream and a gut feeling led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
Odd News // 1 day ago
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
July 14 (UPI) -- A Washington woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 4,060 different jigsaw puzzles.
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
July 14 (UPI) -- Residents of Northampton, England, have captured video of an unusual new neighbor causing a stir in the area: a bright green pigeon.
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
July 14 (UPI) -- A goat stranded on a Hawaii cliff for nearly a week was rescued by climbers and taken to a veterinarian, where she was found to be pregnant.
'Naughty tortoise' starts fire in London apartment
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Naughty tortoise' starts fire in London apartment
July 14 (UPI) -- The London Fire Brigade responded to an apartment in the city where a "naughty tortoise" sparked a blaze by knocking over his heat lamp.
American pronghorn calf rescued by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Odd News // 4 days ago
American pronghorn calf rescued by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
July 11 (UPI) -- Rescuers with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance swooped in to save an underweight American pronghorn fawn found struggling on private land in New Mexico.

Trending Stories

N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York

Follow Us