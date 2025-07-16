One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania

Animal rescuers working to capture a pair of loose peacocks in Bucks County, Pa., said one of the birds has been captured, while the other remains elusive. Photo courtesy of the Doylestown Township Police

July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania's Bucks County said they are still searching for one of two loose peacocks spotted wandering in the area.

The Doylestown Township Police issued an alert Tuesday informing local residents that two peacocks had been seen in the area of Theodore Way and Sandy Ridge Road.

"If you have any information on the birds owners, please contact the Doylestown Township Police Department directly for assistance," the alert stated. "The Bucks County SPCA has been notified."

Rescuers from Stroudsburg-based Pocono Wildlife were contacted to help and were able to wrangle one of the loose birds, while the other took flight from the scene.

"I'm surprised we even got one, to be honest. Peacocks are so difficult to catch," Sampson Metzgar, Pocono Wildlife's lead avian specialist, told WPVI-TV.

Metzgar said peacocks are fast runners and can fly for up to a mile, depending on altitude and weather conditions.

He said the peacocks are believed to have been pets that either escaped or were abandoned by their owner.