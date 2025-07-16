Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M

Paul Corocoran accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up winning a total $2 million. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

July 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up with two $1 million prizes.

Fitchburg resident Paul Corcoran told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he bought a ticket for seven Powerball drawings and later mistakenly thought the final drawing had already occurred, so his next ticket purchase included a second ticket for the July 9 drawing.

The two tickets, which bore the same combination of numbers, both earned him $1 million prizes in the drawing, bringing his total to $2 million.

Corcoran told lottery officials it feels good to win dual prizes, but he does not yet have any plans for his winnings.