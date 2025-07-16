Trending
Odd News
July 16, 2025 / 3:08 PM

Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Paul Corocoran accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up winning a total $2 million. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery
Paul Corocoran accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up winning a total $2 million. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

July 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up with two $1 million prizes.

Fitchburg resident Paul Corcoran told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he bought a ticket for seven Powerball drawings and later mistakenly thought the final drawing had already occurred, so his next ticket purchase included a second ticket for the July 9 drawing.

The two tickets, which bore the same combination of numbers, both earned him $1 million prizes in the drawing, bringing his total to $2 million.

Corcoran told lottery officials it feels good to win dual prizes, but he does not yet have any plans for his winnings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
July 16 (UPI) -- Two British social media chefs used an ostrich egg to create the world's largest scotch egg, which weighed in at a whopping 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
July 16 (UPI) -- A dog who fled into the wilderness during a camping trip in Alaska was found nine days later by a pilot who decided to go searching in his small plane.
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters and marine mammal specialists came to the rescue of a dolphin named Lucky who was found stranded in a shallow tidal lagoon in South Carolina.
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 4 hours ago
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania's Bucks County said they are still searching for one of two loose peacocks spotted wandering in the area.
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
July 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city are being asked to keep an eye out for a ball python that has been caught on camera slithering on the loose in the area.
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an escaped sheep was safely reunited with its owner after "living its best life" on the loose in Beaverton's Murray Hill neighborhood.
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
July 15 (UPI) -- A malnourished dog spotted wandering on the elevated train tracks in New York's Queens borough was rescued by police, and the incident was caught on camera.
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a dream and a gut feeling led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
Odd News // 2 days ago
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
July 14 (UPI) -- A Washington woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 4,060 different jigsaw puzzles.

Trending Stories

N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later

Follow Us