Odd News
July 16, 2025 / 4:09 PM

Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop

By Ben Hooper
Britain's RSPCA responded to a fish and chip shop in London where a reported "python" on the loose was found to be a corn snake that escaped from a nearby apartment. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA
July 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a fish and chip shop in London to wrangle a loose "python" that turned out to be an escaped pet corn snake.

The RSPCA said personnel responded to the Greenwich fish and chip shop recently on a report of a "python" that had slithered into the business.

They arrived to find the snake in question was actually a juvenile corn snake that had escaped from an apartment located above the shop.

The RSPCA warned snake owners to be extra vigilant about potential escapes amid the warm weather, which causes the reptiles to become more active and more likely to wander.

