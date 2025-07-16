Trending
July 16, 2025 / 12:54 PM

British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg

By Ben Hooper
@guinnessworldrecords Largest scotch egg - 7.81 kg (17 lb 3.48 oz) by Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson AKA @Elburritomonster & @Shef Phoenix ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records

July 16 (UPI) -- Two British social media chefs teamed up to cook the world's largest scotch egg, which weighed in at a whopping 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.

Phoenix Ross and Oli Paterson came together in Enfield, England, to attempt to break the Guinness World Record of 13 pounds and 10 ounces, which had stood for nearly 20 years.

The duo used an ostrich egg as the core of their scotch egg, a traditional food comprised of a hard-boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat, coated in bread crumbs and fried.

The chefs said their first attempt ended in disaster when the savory snack fell apart while being lifted from the fryer.

The successful second attempt had a circumference of 31.3 inches and tipped the scales at 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.

The chefs sampled bits of the finished product before cutting it into small portions and using it to create frozen breakfast burritos.

