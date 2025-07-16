Trending
Odd News
July 16, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters and marine mammal specialists came to the rescue of a dolphin named Lucky who was found stranded in a shallow tidal lagoon in South Carolina.

The Bluffton Township Fire District said in a news release that crews responded alongside the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network and concerned Bluffton locals when the 7-foot, 10-inch dolphin, who researchers identified by her distinctive markings, was found stranded in the lagoon in the Hampton Lake community.

"It is believed that Lucky swam into the lagoon through a culvert connecting to the May River during Thursday's heavy rains and high tides," the Fire District said. "As the tide receded, she became trapped in shallow waters just 2-3 feet deep."

The release stressed the LMMN is federally authorized to respond to incidents involving marine mammals, which are illegal to handle without such authorization.

The rescuers said Lucky initially fled from a tarp set up for the rescue, but the team was eventually able to guide the 400-500-pound mammal onto the tarp to be lifted out of the lagoon.

The team carried Lucky about 75 yards up a steep embankment to a waiting trailer. She was then driven about 2-3 miles to a private dock in May River Plantation, where she was released back into the deeper waters of the May River.

"This was a textbook example of inter-agency teamwork and calm under pressure," Lauren Rust, executive director of LMMN, said in the release. "From our trained responders to the Bluffton firefighters and helpful community members, everyone played a vital role in ensuring Lucky's safe return home."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
July 16 (UPI) -- A dog who fled into the wilderness during a camping trip in Alaska was found nine days later by a pilot who decided to go searching in his small plane.
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 hour ago
One peacock captured, one still on the loose in Pennsylvania
July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania's Bucks County said they are still searching for one of two loose peacocks spotted wandering in the area.
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
July 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city are being asked to keep an eye out for a ball python that has been caught on camera slithering on the loose in the area.
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an escaped sheep was safely reunited with its owner after "living its best life" on the loose in Beaverton's Murray Hill neighborhood.
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
July 15 (UPI) -- A malnourished dog spotted wandering on the elevated train tracks in New York's Queens borough was rescued by police, and the incident was caught on camera.
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a dream and a gut feeling led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
Odd News // 1 day ago
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
July 14 (UPI) -- A Washington woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 4,060 different jigsaw puzzles.
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
July 14 (UPI) -- Residents of Northampton, England, have captured video of an unusual new neighbor causing a stir in the area: a bright green pigeon.
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
Odd News // 2 days ago
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
July 14 (UPI) -- A goat stranded on a Hawaii cliff for nearly a week was rescued by climbers and taken to a veterinarian, where she was found to be pregnant.

Trending Stories

N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England

Follow Us