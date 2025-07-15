July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."

Columbia County Sheriff Donald J. Krapf said in a social media post that investigators are probing the cause of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gahbauer Road and State Route 217 in Claverack.

"The tractor-trailer, which was hauling milk, overturned on its side, resulting in a significant spill," the sheriff's office said.

The clean-up operation involved New York State Police, the Columbia County Haz-Mat Team, a Department of Environmental Conservation Response Team and the Mellenville and Ghent Fire Companies.

The milk truck's driver was taken to Albany Medical Center for evaluation.