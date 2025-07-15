Trending
July 15, 2025 / 11:38 AM

Escaped sheep wrangled after social media plea in Oregon

By Ben Hooper
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an escaped sheep was safely wrangled after "living its best life" on the loose in a Beaverton neighborhood.

The Beaverton Police Department initially said in a Facebook post Sunday that officers were trying to find the owner of the sheep.

"Have you lost your sheep? If so it's living its best life in the Murray Hill neighborhood of south Beaverton. We would love to help you corral it," the post said.

Police updated the post Monday to say the search had been successful.

"The owner of the sheep has been identified and the sheep has been returned," officials wrote.

Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Overturned milk truck creates 'significant spill' on New York road
July 15 (UPI) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of milk overturned in New York's Columbia County, resulting in what the local sheriff's office described as a "significant spill."
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Wandering dog rescued from elevated train tracks in New York
July 15 (UPI) -- A malnourished dog spotted wandering on the elevated train tracks in New York's Queens borough was rescued by police, and the incident was caught on camera.
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a dream and a gut feeling led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
July 14 (UPI) -- A Washington woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 4,060 different jigsaw puzzles.
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England
July 14 (UPI) -- Residents of Northampton, England, have captured video of an unusual new neighbor causing a stir in the area: a bright green pigeon.
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
July 14 (UPI) -- A goat stranded on a Hawaii cliff for nearly a week was rescued by climbers and taken to a veterinarian, where she was found to be pregnant.
'Naughty tortoise' starts fire in London apartment
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Naughty tortoise' starts fire in London apartment
July 14 (UPI) -- The London Fire Brigade responded to an apartment in the city where a "naughty tortoise" sparked a blaze by knocking over his heat lamp.
American pronghorn calf rescued by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Odd News // 3 days ago
American pronghorn calf rescued by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
July 11 (UPI) -- Rescuers with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance swooped in to save an underweight American pronghorn fawn found struggling on private land in New Mexico.
Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize
July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman took her friend's advice and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize.
California woman's home flooded with unwanted Amazon packages
Odd News // 3 days ago
California woman's home flooded with unwanted Amazon packages
July 11 (UPI) -- A California woman said her house is being flooded with unwanted Amazon packages that have been arriving for about a year.

