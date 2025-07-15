July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an escaped sheep was safely wrangled after "living its best life" on the loose in a Beaverton neighborhood.

The Beaverton Police Department initially said in a Facebook post Sunday that officers were trying to find the owner of the sheep.

"Have you lost your sheep? If so it's living its best life in the Murray Hill neighborhood of south Beaverton. We would love to help you corral it," the post said.

Police updated the post Monday to say the search had been successful.

"The owner of the sheep has been identified and the sheep has been returned," officials wrote.