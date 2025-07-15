July 15 (UPI) -- A dog spotted wandering on the elevated train tracks in New York's Queens borough was rescued by police, and the incident was caught on camera.

Video from the scene shows officers working to wrangle the dog into a carrier after it was spotted Monday morning on the A Train tracks at the Beach 60th Station.

The pit bull, dubbed Perry, was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Officials said the canine appeared to be malnourished.

An investigation into the dog's origins, and how it came to be on the tracks, is ongoing.

Dogs have been rescued from New York's commuter train tracks before -- in 2022, workers with the Metro-North Railroad stopped a train and came to the rescue of a dog who was being chased across the tracks by its owner.

Both the dog and man were safely rescued.