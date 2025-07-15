Trending
July 15, 2025 / 2:17 PM

Ball python on the loose in Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper
Residents in Somerville, Mass., are being asked to be on the lookout for a ball python on the loose. File Photo by Saint Louis Zoo/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts city are being asked to keep an eye out for a ball python that has been caught on camera slithering on the loose in the area.

Somerville residents have shared photos and videos of the snake, which is white with black and brown patches and appears to be about 3-4 feet in length.

Somerville Animal Control confirmed the snake posted to social media on Saturday is a ball python, but it has not yet been located.

Ball pythons are not native to the area, but are popular as pets. The snakes are non-venomous and can grow to be up to 5 feet long.

Anyone who spots the snake is being asked to contact the Somerville Police Department.

