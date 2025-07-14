Trending
Odd News
July 14, 2025 / 3:57 PM

N.C. man follows a dream, gut feeling to $1M lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A North Carolina man said a dream and a gut feeling led to his winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a dream and a gut feeling led to his winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Sanford resident Ricky Nunnery Jr. told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his subconscious mind warned him that lottery luck was in his future.

"I dreamed that I would hit big on the lottery," he said.

Nunnery said a gut feeling led him to make his dream come true Friday with a $1,000,000 Triple Play ticket from Wink Mart on Deep River Road in Sanford.

"Something just told me to play today," he said.

Nunnery said his winnings will go toward paying bills and investing.

"I'm tickled to death with this," Nunnery said.

Follow Us