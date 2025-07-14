Trending
Odd News
July 14, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Tourists flock to see bright green pigeon in England

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 14 (UPI) -- Residents of Northampton, England, have captured video of an unusual new neighbor causing a stir in the area: a bright green pigeon.

The pigeon's unusual hue, first noticed in June, has led to numerous videos of the bird going viral on TikTok.

Locals said people have been flocking to the area to catch a glimpse of the pigeon.

"One guy said he'd come up from London and I've heard many travel long distances to see it, which is a bit bonkers, as Northampton isn't really known for loads of tourists. So to have a pigeon as a tourist attraction is quite funny really," resident Alex Zambon told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Mike Alibone, optics editor for Birdwatch Magazine, said the pigeon's color is unlikely to have any natural causes.

"There is no wild pigeon in the world that looks like this," he told the BBC. "It certainly looks as if it has been dyed and the green coloring is too artificial."

Alibone said he also believes it to be unlikely that the bird's diet had any factor in the coloration.

The RSPCA previously warned against the trend of dying pigeons blue and pink for gender reveal parties.

A spokesperson for the organization said the dye could lead to serious risks for the pigeon.

"Dye and paints can be toxic to birds and other animals, and they would be likely to try to clean any such substance from their feathers which could result in them swallowing it," the representative said. "Until its next molt, this pigeon will likely be more at risk in the wild."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Washington woman breaks record with 4,060 jigsaw puzzles
July 14 (UPI) -- A Washington woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 4,060 different jigsaw puzzles.
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Goat rescued after nearly a week stranded on Hawaii cliff
July 14 (UPI) -- A goat stranded on a Hawaii cliff for nearly a week was rescued by climbers and taken to a veterinarian, where she was found to be pregnant.
'Naughty tortoise' starts fire in London apartment
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Naughty tortoise' starts fire in London apartment
July 14 (UPI) -- The London Fire Brigade responded to an apartment in the city where a "naughty tortoise" sparked a blaze by knocking over his heat lamp.
American pronghorn calf rescued by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
Odd News // 2 days ago
American pronghorn calf rescued by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
July 11 (UPI) -- Rescuers with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance swooped in to save an underweight American pronghorn fawn found struggling on private land in New Mexico.
Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize
July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman took her friend's advice and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize.
California woman's home flooded with unwanted Amazon packages
Odd News // 3 days ago
California woman's home flooded with unwanted Amazon packages
July 11 (UPI) -- A California woman said her house is being flooded with unwanted Amazon packages that have been arriving for about a year.
Small child climbs into claw machine at Ohio community center
Odd News // 3 days ago
Small child climbs into claw machine at Ohio community center
July 11 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at an Ohio community center when a small child climbed into a claw machine and became stranded among the stuffed animals.
N.Y. probing whether animal on the loose in Rochester is a cougar
Odd News // 3 days ago
N.Y. probing whether animal on the loose in Rochester is a cougar
July 11 (UPI) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating whether there is a cougar on the loose after a resident's home security camera captured video of a large feline in Rochester.
Bears join humans waiting outside Colorado concert venue
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bears join humans waiting outside Colorado concert venue
July 11 (UPI) -- A pair of bears with an apparent taste for live music joined the crowds of people waiting to get into a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Ampitheater.
Michigan man wins $500,000 lottery prize due to unavailable ticket
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man wins $500,000 lottery prize due to unavailable ticket
July 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $500,000 lottery prize thanks to his local store being sold out of the ticket he had originally intended to buy.

Trending Stories

Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Small child climbs into claw machine at Ohio community center
Small child climbs into claw machine at Ohio community center
California woman's home flooded with unwanted Amazon packages
California woman's home flooded with unwanted Amazon packages
Bears join humans waiting outside Colorado concert venue
Bears join humans waiting outside Colorado concert venue
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232

Follow Us