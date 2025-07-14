July 14 (UPI) -- Residents of Northampton, England, have captured video of an unusual new neighbor causing a stir in the area: a bright green pigeon.

The pigeon's unusual hue, first noticed in June, has led to numerous videos of the bird going viral on TikTok.

Locals said people have been flocking to the area to catch a glimpse of the pigeon.

"One guy said he'd come up from London and I've heard many travel long distances to see it, which is a bit bonkers, as Northampton isn't really known for loads of tourists. So to have a pigeon as a tourist attraction is quite funny really," resident Alex Zambon told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

Mike Alibone, optics editor for Birdwatch Magazine, said the pigeon's color is unlikely to have any natural causes.

"There is no wild pigeon in the world that looks like this," he told the BBC. "It certainly looks as if it has been dyed and the green coloring is too artificial."

Alibone said he also believes it to be unlikely that the bird's diet had any factor in the coloration.

The RSPCA previously warned against the trend of dying pigeons blue and pink for gender reveal parties.

A spokesperson for the organization said the dye could lead to serious risks for the pigeon.

"Dye and paints can be toxic to birds and other animals, and they would be likely to try to clean any such substance from their feathers which could result in them swallowing it," the representative said. "Until its next molt, this pigeon will likely be more at risk in the wild."