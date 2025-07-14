July 14 (UPI) -- A goat stranded on a Hawaii cliff for nearly a week was rescued by climbers and taken to a veterinarian, where she was found to be pregnant.

The goat was first spotted on the 120-foot Hawi cliff in North Kohala on July 7, and she resisted early attempts at capture.

"Once we were on site, once we took time, established all the anchors and got everything set up, started sending guys down the cliff. Basically, once they started getting within 15 to 20 feet of her, she jumped right up and was moving quickly and was very alert. And so it was not what we expected," Kevin Dorn, co-founder and CEO of Vertical Worx, told KHON-TV.

The goat was finally rescued Sunday by climbers assisted by a support team on the water.

Kohala Animal Relocation and Education Service, or KARES, said the estimated 3-year-old goat was taken to a veterinarian and found to be pregnant. They said she was in good health, despite her nearly weeklong stay on the cliff.

"For now she is drinking, eating and getting some much needed sleep," KARES said on social media. "We named her Momma Mia as she is going to have a baby!"

The goat will eventually be given a new permanent home with a company that rents out goats to clear vegetation.