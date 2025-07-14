The London Fire Brigade rescued a tortoise and a dog from an apartment fire that was sparked by the tortoise tipping over its heat lamp. Photo courtesy of the London Fire Brigade

July 14 (UPI) -- The London Fire Brigade responded to an apartment in the city where a "naughty tortoise" sparked a blaze by knocking over his heat lamp.

The brigade said crews responded to a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Thursday and discovered a small fire in one room of the residence.

The responders rescued a tortoise and a small dog found hiding under the stairs.

"The fire was caused by the naughty tortoise knocking over his heat lamp which fell onto the hay, a combustible material, in his aquarium," officials wrote in a news release.

The tortoise and his canine sibling were not injured and were reunited with their owner.