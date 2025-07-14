July 14 (UPI) -- A Washington woman earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of 4,060 different jigsaw puzzles.

Liza Fireman, 46, of Bellevue, told Guinness World Records she started collecting puzzles in 2019, and she has since accumulated thousands of designs, mostly from her favorite manufacturer, Ravensburger.

"I didn't set out to break the world record, I just fell in love with puzzling," Fireman said. "But not just any puzzles -- Ravensburger puzzles. I love their quality, their design, the history of puzzles. It just became a passion."

Fireman's 4,060-strong collection was enough to take the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of jigsaw puzzles from John Walczak, whose collection was tallied at 2,022 in 2023.

Her collection includes numerous Disney puzzles, as well as puzzles based the TV series Friends, the James Bond film franchise, Hello Kitty and the movie Wicked.

"If I kept all of the puzzles I did in a year, I could easily carpet my house with puzzles," she said.