July 11 (UPI) -- A California woman said her house is being flooded with unwanted Amazon packages that have been arriving for about a year.

The San Jose resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said each box contains a faux-leather car seat cover from the brand Etkin and sold by Chinese Amazon seller Liusandedian.

The woman's address was apparently listed as the company's address for returns.

The online seller's reviews are filled with complaints about seat covers not fitting, the high cost of returns and failure to receive refunds.

"Oftentimes, what it costs to return it is about more than 50% of what they paid for it," the woman told KGO-TV. "Plus, these consumers aren't getting their money back!"

She said the packages continued to pour in despite Amazon's repeated assurances to fix the issue.

"We've apologized to the customer and are working directly with her to pick up any packages while taking steps to permanently resolve this issue," Amazon said in a statement.

Company representatives visited the woman's home on Tuesday to remove the packages.

John DeFiore of Woodside, Calif., faced a similar issue last year, when dozens of unwanted Amazon packages started arriving at his home.

DeFiore's series of deliveries resembled a brushing scam, which involves Amazon sellers sending packages to random addresses so they can artificially inflate their number of positive reviews.

Joelle Angleheart of Chapleau, Ontario, was targeted by an apparent brushing scam in 2023 when she received a box containing 1,020 condoms she never ordered and was charged $500.

Cindy Smith, of Prince William County, Va., was the target of a similar scheme when she received more than 100 Amazon packages she had never ordered at her home earlier in 2023.

Amazon investigated Smith's case and discovered the vendor was having packages shipped to random addresses to remove unsold merchandise from Amazon fulfillment centers.