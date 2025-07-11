Friend's advice leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize

July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman took her friend's advice and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize.

The Prince George's County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she mostly plays the Daily Pick games, but occasionally buys scratch-off tickets.

She said a friend urged her to buy one of the newer scratch-off tickets from Simran Mart in Baltimore, so she selected four $5 Cash Blast tickets.

"He watches the prizes remaining and knew all the top prizes were available. I'm so glad I listened to him," the player said of her friend.

The player said she couldn't sleep after discovering one of her tickets was a $50,000 winner.

"My stomach was in knots," she said. "I feel so overjoyed and overwhelmed."

She shared her good news with her friend.

"I sent a screenshot to my friend, so he could see his advice paid off," she said. "I said, 'How many zeroes do you see after the comma?'"

The woman's friend accompanied her to claim her prize.

"I always tell her to try to get the new ones," the friend said. "You'll have a better chance at finding the big ones."