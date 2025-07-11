Trending
July 11, 2025 / 11:39 AM

Bears join humans waiting outside Colorado concert venue

By Ben Hooper
July 11 (UPI) -- A pair of bears with an apparent taste for live music joined the crowds of people waiting to get into a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Fans waiting to get into the Russ show featuring Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio -- appropriately part of the Into the W!ld Tour 2025 -- spotted the two playful bruins lingering outside the venue in Morrison.

Red Rocks employee Jon Amundson snapped a photo of the one of the bears walking around a corner toward a line of people waiting to get inside.

Amundson said the bears did not act aggressive or threatening.

"They were very relaxed, not skittish. Very playful with each other," he told McClatchy News. "They walked across the road, didn't run. As you can see all the people in the background didn't seem to bother the bears too much. It was an awesome sight that's for sure."

Another visitor captured video of the bears on a nearby trail.

Amundson said it was the first time he had spotted a bear at the venue.

"As an outdoor venue surrounded by parklands and trails, we host fans of all species year-round. Never approach wildlife, and ask for one of our park rangers if you need assistance," Red Rocks officials wrote on the venue's official Instagram page.

