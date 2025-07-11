July 11 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at an Ohio community center when a small child climbed into a claw machine and became stranded among the stuffed animals.

Surveillance footage from the Mason Community Center shows the moment the child looks into the prize door and climbs inside, with a volunteer only noticing as the boy's legs disappear into the machine.

Police and EMS were summoned to the July 7 incident and brought the machine inside the building to be partially disassembled.

The child, who was not injured, was reunited with his mother, whom he presented with a new stuffed animal.