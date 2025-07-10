Trending
Odd News
July 10, 2025 / 1:10 PM

Viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates her first birthday

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 10 (UPI) -- Moo Deng, the pygmy hippo who took the internet by storm, celebrated her first birthday Thursday at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

The zoo said Moo Deng, who became one of the top TikTok trends of 2024, is being treated to a four-day celebration including a 44-pound cake.

"May you be healthy and bouncy for a long time," the zoo said in an Instagram post celebrating the birthday of Moo Deng, whose name means "Bouncy Pig."

The hippo's birthday was celebrated by fans who traveled from all around the world to visit her for her birthday.

"She's an icon and everyone in the world loves her," Molly Swindall, a self-described "mooniac" who traveled to Thailand from New York, told NBC News.

"It's fun to see she's her same old self," Swindall said. "Fame hasn't changed her."

Swindell said it was her third time traveling to Thailand to see Moo Deng.

"I love Moo Deng so much," she said. "I think she brought so much joy to people when there was a lot of toughness and there's still a lot of tough things going on in the world."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Japanese race horse famous for losing gains new fans from mobile game
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Japanese race horse famous for losing gains new fans from mobile game
July 10 (UPI) -- A retired Japanese race horse famous for never winning a race is experiencing a new surge of popularity thanks to a popular mobile game.
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event
July 10 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania naturism group announced the return of "Balls Out Bowling," an annual bowling event where clothing is not allowed.
Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia
July 9 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said there was a literal "traffic jam" on a highway when a pickup truck lost its load of freshly-picked blueberries.
Horse found running loose on Maine highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse found running loose on Maine highway
July 9 (UPI) -- The Maine State Police said troopers put their cowboy skills to the test Wednesday when a loose horse was found wandering on the interstate.
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
July 9 (UPI) -- A French daredevil lit himself on fire and rode his motorcycle for 1,450 feet to break a Guinness World Record.
Ray takes flight to escape pursuing shark in Australia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ray takes flight to escape pursuing shark in Australia
July 9 (UPI) -- An Australian man fishing off the coast of Queensland captured video of a ray leaping out of the water and appearing to briefly take flight to escape a hammerhead shark.
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
July 8 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched by visitors to Newfoundland's Bell Island was found washed up on an Irish beach nearly 13 years later, after apparently crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
July 8 (UPI) -- Lifeguards at a Florida beach rescued an unusual struggling swimmer from the Atlantic Ocean: a white-tailed deer.
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
July 8 (UPI) -- A Cabrales cheese aged in a cave for 10 months received top marks in a competition in Spain and earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232.
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
July 8 (UPI) -- A bull that escaped while being unloaded at a Colorado rodeo was finally wrangled after five days on the loose.

Trending Stories

Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia
Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize

Follow Us