Japanese race horse famous for losing gains new fans from mobile game

July 10 (UPI) -- A retired Japanese race horse famous for never winning a race is experiencing a new surge of popularity thanks to a popular mobile game.

Haru Urara, a 29-year-old mare who retired from racing in 2004, served as the inspiration for a character of the same name in the mobile game Uma Musume Pretty Derby, which launched globally June 26.

The real-life Haru Urara, famous for wearing a Hello Kitty mask and losing every one of her 113 races, became a national icon during her ill-fated career, with fans considering her to be an inspirational figure who never gives up.

The mobile game features anime-style, human-like characters with horse ears and tails engaging in track races.

The fictional Haru Urara character's bio states: "She's always smiling, no matter how many times she loses. She always tries her best and looks on the brighter side of things."

A member of the official Haru Urara fan club who uses the handle @animal_love_kaz on X posted a photo of the real horse celebrating her birthday in February while wearing a tiara.

The photo went suddenly viral earlier this month, which the user attributed to the game's popularity.

The user, who frequently visits Haru Urara at Martha Farm, updated her bio to say: "I don't play Uma Musume."

New fans seeking to meet the real Haru Urara can schedule visits on the farm's website.