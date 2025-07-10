Trending
July 10, 2025 / 12:49 PM

Pittsburgh group brings back 'Balls Out Bowling' nude event

By Ben Hooper
The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced the annual "Balls Out Bowling" event, where nudity is required, will take place this Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced the annual "Balls Out Bowling" event, where nudity is required, will take place this Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania naturism group announced the return of "Balls Out Bowling," an annual bowling event where clothing is not allowed.

The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced this year's Balls Out Bowling event will take place on Saturday at Pittsburgh's Crafton Ingram Lanes.

Admission to the annual event is $30, which includes four hours of unlimited bowling and shoe rental.

The group said the only clothing allowed for attendees are shoes, which are required, and optional bottoms for women.

"Please bring a towel and a bag for your belongings," the event page states.

The group said all participants must be at least 18 years old and all genders, sexualities and bodies are welcomed."

No photos or videos are allowed during the event.

"Sexual activity is not permitted. Nudism does not equal consent and harassment will not be taken lightly. Violators will be asked to leave," the page states.

Latest Headlines

Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia
July 9 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said there was a literal "traffic jam" on a highway when a pickup truck lost its load of freshly-picked blueberries.
Horse found running loose on Maine highway
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Horse found running loose on Maine highway
July 9 (UPI) -- The Maine State Police said troopers put their cowboy skills to the test Wednesday when a loose horse was found wandering on the interstate.
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
July 9 (UPI) -- A French daredevil lit himself on fire and rode his motorcycle for 1,450 feet to break a Guinness World Record.
Ray takes flight to escape pursuing shark in Australia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ray takes flight to escape pursuing shark in Australia
July 9 (UPI) -- An Australian man fishing off the coast of Queensland captured video of a ray leaping out of the water and appearing to briefly take flight to escape a hammerhead shark.
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
July 8 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched by visitors to Newfoundland's Bell Island was found washed up on an Irish beach nearly 13 years later, after apparently crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
July 8 (UPI) -- Lifeguards at a Florida beach rescued an unusual struggling swimmer from the Atlantic Ocean: a white-tailed deer.
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
July 8 (UPI) -- A Cabrales cheese aged in a cave for 10 months received top marks in a competition in Spain and earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232.
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
July 8 (UPI) -- A bull that escaped while being unloaded at a Colorado rodeo was finally wrangled after five days on the loose.
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Odd News // 2 days ago
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
July 7 (UPI) -- A Spanish woman who has been collecting egg cups for over 50 years earned a Guinness World Record when her collection was tallied at 15,485 items.
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
July 7 (UPI) -- A long-haul trucker from North Carolina spent the night in Maryland and ended up winning a $50,000 lottery prize.

Follow Us