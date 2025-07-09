Trending
Odd News
July 9, 2025 / 1:20 PM

Horse found running loose on Maine highway

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 9 (UPI) -- The Maine State Police said troopers put their cowboy skills to the test Wednesday when a loose horse was found wandering on the interstate.

The MSP said on social media that the Bangor Regional Communications Center received multiple calls in the early hours of Wednesday morning reporting a horse running alongside traffic in the Interstate 95 northbound breakdown lane, near mile marker 145.

The horse crossed the highway median and troopers located the equine just after 3 a.m. in the southbound passing lane near mile marker 143 in Burnham.

The troopers were able to lasso the horse and hitch it to the bumper of a patrol vehicle.

"Although frightened, the horse was not injured," the MSP said. "The owner, who lives nearby on Snake Root Road in Pittsfield, quickly arrived on scene."

An animal control officer helped load the horse onto a trailer for transport home.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire
July 9 (UPI) -- A French daredevil lit himself on fire and rode his motorcycle for 1,450 feet to break a Guinness World Record.
Ray takes flight to escape pursuing shark in Australia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ray takes flight to escape pursuing shark in Australia
July 9 (UPI) -- An Australian man fishing off the coast of Queensland captured video of a ray leaping out of the water and appearing to briefly take flight to escape a hammerhead shark.
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
July 8 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched by visitors to Newfoundland's Bell Island was found washed up on an Irish beach nearly 13 years later, after apparently crossing the Atlantic Ocean.
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida lifeguards rescue struggling deer from Atlantic Ocean
July 8 (UPI) -- Lifeguards at a Florida beach rescued an unusual struggling swimmer from the Atlantic Ocean: a white-tailed deer.
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
July 8 (UPI) -- A Cabrales cheese aged in a cave for 10 months received top marks in a competition in Spain and earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232.
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
July 8 (UPI) -- A bull that escaped while being unloaded at a Colorado rodeo was finally wrangled after five days on the loose.
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Odd News // 1 day ago
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
July 7 (UPI) -- A Spanish woman who has been collecting egg cups for over 50 years earned a Guinness World Record when her collection was tallied at 15,485 items.
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
July 7 (UPI) -- A long-haul trucker from North Carolina spent the night in Maryland and ended up winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
Deer spotted with bird feeder on its antlers in Ohio
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer spotted with bird feeder on its antlers in Ohio
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio shared photos of a deer spotted wandering with a bird feeder stuck on its antlers, but officials said it does not appear to be causing the animal any discomfort.
Australian flight delayed by snake on a plane
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian flight delayed by snake on a plane
July 7 (UPI) -- A flight from Australia's Melbourne Airport was delayed for more than an hour due to a stowaway in the cargo hold: a snake.

Trending Stories

World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
Message in a bottle floats from Canada to Ireland in 13 years
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape

Follow Us