July 9 (UPI) -- The Maine State Police said troopers put their cowboy skills to the test Wednesday when a loose horse was found wandering on the interstate.

The MSP said on social media that the Bangor Regional Communications Center received multiple calls in the early hours of Wednesday morning reporting a horse running alongside traffic in the Interstate 95 northbound breakdown lane, near mile marker 145.

The horse crossed the highway median and troopers located the equine just after 3 a.m. in the southbound passing lane near mile marker 143 in Burnham.

The troopers were able to lasso the horse and hitch it to the bumper of a patrol vehicle.

"Although frightened, the horse was not injured," the MSP said. "The owner, who lives nearby on Snake Root Road in Pittsfield, quickly arrived on scene."

An animal control officer helped load the horse onto a trailer for transport home.