July 9, 2025 / 1:05 PM

Man rides motorcycle 1,450 feet while on fire

By Ben Hooper
July 9 (UPI) -- A French daredevil lit himself on fire and rode his motorcycle for 1,450 feet to break a Guinness World Record.

Jonathan Vero, 41, a professional firefighter and amateur stuntman, broke the record for the farthest distance full body burn while riding a motorcycle.

Vero previously earned the records for the fastest full body burn 100 meter sprint without oxygen, 17 seconds, and the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen, 893 feet and 2.5 inches.

"During the other two records, I was burned in several places on my body and felt unwell. It took me over a week to recover physically from these performances, but I was proud to enter into the record book that I read as a child," Vero told Guinness World Records.

He accomplished his latest feat riding his Yamaha DragStar 1100 in Côte d'Or, France.

"To achieve this performance, I had to modify the bike to make it fireproof, then I practiced riding on fire over several distances and in different types of weather," he said. "Luckily, the weather was great on the day of the performance and the track was perfect, so I reproduced what I did in training, trying to cover as much distance as possible whilst staying on fire."

