July 9, 2025 / 2:15 PM

Blueberry spill causes literal 'traffic jam' in British Columbia

By Ben Hooper
July 9 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia said there was a literal "traffic jam" on a highway when a pickup truck lost its load of freshly-picked blueberries.

The Mission RCMP said on social media that a white Ford pickup truck stopped at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Wren Street, and when the vehicle started moving again moments later, several crates of freshly-picked blueberries fell into the roadway.

"Some crates went crashing down onto the roadway, and thousands of blueberries spilled out onto Lougheed Highway, creating a sticky mess for vehicles that drove over the fruit.," the post said.

RCMP officers "were called to the juicy incident" and used a shovel to push the sticky remains out of the roadway.

"Perhaps Mission RCMP could team up with the Mission Farmer's Market in the future, to feature some new offerings such as: Jack-Knife Jelly, Pothole Preserves and the ever-popular Traffic Jam," the post joked.

