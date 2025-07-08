Trending
Odd News
July 8, 2025 / 12:55 PM

World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
A Cabrales cheese made in Spain earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
A Cabrales cheese made in Spain earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 8 (UPI) -- A Cabrales cheese aged in a cave for 10 months received top marks in a competition in Spain and earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232.

The cheese, created by Ángel Díaz Herrero cheese factory, was sold by the Regulatory Council DOP Cabrales in Asturias, Spain, and purchased by restaurant El Llagar de Colloto.

Guinness World Records declared the dairy delicacy to be the most expensive cheese sold at auction.

The cheese hit the auction block after the Regulatory Council DOP Cabrales named it "Mejor Queso del Certamen," or "Best Cheese of the Competition."

The pricey cheese, weighing in at 5 pounds, was made with cow's milk and aged for 10 months in the Los Mazos cave, which is nearly 5,000 feet above sea level.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bull wrangled five days after Colorado rodeo escape
July 8 (UPI) -- A bull that escaped while being unloaded at a Colorado rodeo was finally wrangled after five days on the loose.
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
July 7 (UPI) -- A Spanish woman who has been collecting egg cups for over 50 years earned a Guinness World Record when her collection was tallied at 15,485 items.
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
July 7 (UPI) -- A long-haul trucker from North Carolina spent the night in Maryland and ended up winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
Deer spotted with bird feeder on its antlers in Ohio
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer spotted with bird feeder on its antlers in Ohio
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio shared photos of a deer spotted wandering with a bird feeder stuck on its antlers, but officials said it does not appear to be causing the animal any discomfort.
Australian flight delayed by snake on a plane
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian flight delayed by snake on a plane
July 7 (UPI) -- A flight from Australia's Melbourne Airport was delayed for more than an hour due to a stowaway in the cargo hold: a snake.
Firefighters find alligator wandering in traffic in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters find alligator wandering in traffic in South Carolina
July 7 (UPI) -- Fire crews in South Carolina were returning from a call when they came across a new situation -- an alligator in traffic.
Four bears break into Connecticut home to steal food
Odd News // 1 day ago
Four bears break into Connecticut home to steal food
July 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a mother bear and four cubs broke into a home, raided the pantry and left before police arrived.
Bear gets trapped in Colorado car, 'redecorates' interior
Odd News // 4 days ago
Bear gets trapped in Colorado car, 'redecorates' interior
July 3 (UPI) -- A bear managed to close itself inside a parked car in Colorado and demolished the interior of the vehicle before being freed by a sheriff's deputy.
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
July 3 (UPI) -- More than 300 people donned inflatable dinosaur costumes and took to the track at Emerald Downs in Washington for the annual T-Rex World Championship Races.
Crash covers interstate in boxes of mozzarella cheese
Odd News // 5 days ago
Crash covers interstate in boxes of mozzarella cheese
July 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to a stretch of interstate in Pennsylvania after a crash involving three tractor-trailers resulted in mozzarella cheese being spilled across a 200-yard area.

Trending Stories

Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize
Four bears break into Connecticut home to steal food
Four bears break into Connecticut home to steal food
Australian flight delayed by snake on a plane
Australian flight delayed by snake on a plane

Follow Us