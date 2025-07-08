World's most expensive cheese sells for $42,232

A Cabrales cheese made in Spain earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 8 (UPI) -- A Cabrales cheese aged in a cave for 10 months received top marks in a competition in Spain and earned a Guinness World Record when it was auctioned for $42,232.

The cheese, created by Ángel Díaz Herrero cheese factory, was sold by the Regulatory Council DOP Cabrales in Asturias, Spain, and purchased by restaurant El Llagar de Colloto.

Guinness World Records declared the dairy delicacy to be the most expensive cheese sold at auction.

The cheese hit the auction block after the Regulatory Council DOP Cabrales named it "Mejor Queso del Certamen," or "Best Cheese of the Competition."

The pricey cheese, weighing in at 5 pounds, was made with cow's milk and aged for 10 months in the Los Mazos cave, which is nearly 5,000 feet above sea level.