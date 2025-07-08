July 8 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched by visitors to Newfoundland's Bell Island was found washed up on an Irish beach nearly 13 years later, after apparently crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Kate Gay said she was walking a Dingle Peninsula beach this week when she spotted the wine bottle with a sheet of paper inside.

Gay showed the bottle to members of Creative Ireland Neart na Macharaí during a meeting at her house that evening, and they broke the bottle open.

The note, written by a couple named Brad and Anita, was dated Sept. 12, 2012. The letter described the couple's day trip to Bell Island.

There was a phone number on the letter, but there was no answer when group members tried to call.

The Maharees Heritage and Conservation group posted photos of the bottle to social media on Monday, and within an hour group members were messaging with Anita.

Group member Martha Farrell said Anita reported that she and Brad had married in 2016 and are still together to this day.