July 8 (UPI) -- A bull that escaped while being unloaded at a Colorado rodeo was finally wrangled after five days on the loose.

The bull was said to have escaped while being unloaded Wednesday at the Snowmass Rodeo and was repeatedly spotted in the ensuing days in the brush behind Snowmass Village's Horse Ranch neighborhood.

CBS Colorado gave the bull's name as Sauce Boss, but Snowmass Village Police Officer Zach Wilcher told Cowboy State Daily he heard the animal's name was Twinkle Toes. Wilcher said he was unable to confirm the bovine's name.

"It kind of just eluded us for a few days," Wilcher said Monday. "I understand that the owners of the bull were able to retrieve it yesterday."

A local homeowner said the bull had been roped by cowboys a few days before its capture, but managed to give them the slip amid heavy rains.

"Once it kind of moved up into this neighborhood, which is bordered by some open land with really tall, brush type foliage, it kind of disappeared into that area and really wasn't seen until the owners were able to locate it," Wilcher said.

The bull is expected to make its belated debut at the Snowmass Rodeo this week.