July 7, 2025 / 2:13 PM

Spanish woman earns world record for collection of 15,485 egg cups

By Ben Hooper
María José Fuster earned a Guinness World Record for her collection of over 15,000 egg cups. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
July 7 (UPI) -- A Spanish woman who has been collecting egg cups for over 50 years earned a Guinness World Record when her collection was tallied at 15,485 items.

María José Fuster recruited two witnesses to help her tally her collection at a community center in her hometown of Campo, Spain.

Fuster's collection includes multiple patterns, colors, designs and even novelty cups bearing the images of characters including Superman, Betty Boop and Garfield.

Fuster maintains two blogs related to her hobby -- one to catalog each piece, and one to list the names of the people who have donated egg cups to her collection.

Some of her most prized egg cups, about 1,143 of them, are currently on display at a local museum.

