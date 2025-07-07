Trucker spending night in Maryland wins $50,000 lottery prize

Clayton Webb, a truck driver from North Carolina, won $50,000 from a lottery game while spending a night in Maryland. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

July 7 (UPI) -- A long-haul trucker from North Carolina spent the night in Maryland and ended up winning a $50,000 lottery prize.

Clayton Webb, a long-haul trucker who delivers in nine states, told Maryland Lottery officials he spent the night at a College Park motel July 1 after making a delivery to Silver Spring.

Webb visited a Wawa convenience store near his motel and bought a Double Win Fast Play ticket from a lottery vending machine.

The ticket was a $50,000 winner.

"I folded it and put it in my pocket," Webb recalled. "No need to play any more after that."

He visited lottery headquarters the next day to collect his prize before making the 9-hour drive back to North Carolina.

Webb said the prize money will allow him to replace the engine on his riding mower, which he uses to tend to 52 acres of grass.

"When I'm not driving a truck, I'm on my tractor," he said.