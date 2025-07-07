Trending
July 7, 2025 / 12:55 PM

Deer spotted with bird feeder on its antlers in Ohio

By Ben Hooper
A deer was caught on camera in Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, with a bird feeder hanging from one of its antlers. Photo courtesy of the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department/Facebook
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio shared photos of a deer spotted wandering with a bird feeder stuck on its antlers, but officials said it does not appear to be causing the animal any discomfort.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department said on social media that the deer has been spotted in the area around the local Dollar General store with the tray-style bird feeder hooked onto one of its antlers.

Police said officers attempted to remove the feeder, but the deer always flees when approached.

"It does not appear to be in any pain and we witnessed it frolicking with its family and eating normally," the department said.

Officials wrote that they are currently planning to leave the deer alone, as the feeder will likely either fall off from the animal's efforts or will be freed once the buck sheds its antlers.

