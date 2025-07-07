Four bears break into Connecticut home to steal food

A family of four black bears broke into a Granby, Conn., home to steal food and fled before police arrived. File Photo by Paul D. Vitucci/UPI

July 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a mother bear and four cubs broke into a home, raided the pantry and left before police arrived.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the four bears entered a home on Barndoor Hills Road in Granby on Saturday by breaking through a screen door into the basement.

EnCon Police were summoned to the home, but arrived to find the bears had already left after stealing some food.

Authorities said there were residents inside the house at the time of the incident, but they escaped the home uninjured.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the family of bears.