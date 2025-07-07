Trending
July 7, 2025 / 11:09 AM

Four bears break into Connecticut home to steal food

By Ben Hooper
A family of four black bears broke into a Granby, Conn., home to steal food and fled before police arrived. File Photo by Paul D. Vitucci/UPI
July 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a mother bear and four cubs broke into a home, raided the pantry and left before police arrived.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the four bears entered a home on Barndoor Hills Road in Granby on Saturday by breaking through a screen door into the basement.

EnCon Police were summoned to the home, but arrived to find the bears had already left after stealing some food.

Authorities said there were residents inside the house at the time of the incident, but they escaped the home uninjured.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the family of bears.

Firefighters find alligator wandering in traffic in South Carolina
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Firefighters find alligator wandering in traffic in South Carolina
July 7 (UPI) -- Fire crews in South Carolina were returning from a call when they came across a new situation -- an alligator in traffic.
Bear gets trapped in Colorado car, 'redecorates' interior
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear gets trapped in Colorado car, 'redecorates' interior
July 3 (UPI) -- A bear managed to close itself inside a parked car in Colorado and demolished the interior of the vehicle before being freed by a sheriff's deputy.
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dinosaurs dash for the finish line in T-Rex World Championship Races
July 3 (UPI) -- More than 300 people donned inflatable dinosaur costumes and took to the track at Emerald Downs in Washington for the annual T-Rex World Championship Races.
Crash covers interstate in boxes of mozzarella cheese
Odd News // 4 days ago
Crash covers interstate in boxes of mozzarella cheese
July 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to a stretch of interstate in Pennsylvania after a crash involving three tractor-trailers resulted in mozzarella cheese being spilled across a 200-yard area.
S.C. troopers chase loose pig in the middle of highway traffic
Odd News // 4 days ago
S.C. troopers chase loose pig in the middle of highway traffic
July 2 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol shared video of two troopers chasing a loose pig found running through traffic on a busy stretch of highway.
Fortune cookie numbers earn Kentucky woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 4 days ago
Fortune cookie numbers earn Kentucky woman a $50,000 lottery prize
July 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman used the numbers from inside a fortune cookie to play the lottery and ended up winning $50,000.
Runaway emus found miles from home in Minnesota
Odd News // 4 days ago
Runaway emus found miles from home in Minnesota
July 2 (UPI) -- A pair of emus escaped from their home at a Minnesota farm during a storm and turned up several miles from home.
Medical clinic pleads for a stop to 'unsolicited' urine samples
Odd News // 4 days ago
Medical clinic pleads for a stop to 'unsolicited' urine samples
July 2 (UPI) -- A medical clinic in Scotland is asking local residents to stop bringing in "inappropriate or unsolicited" urine samples.
AI-powered robots face off in China soccer tournament
Odd News // 5 days ago
AI-powered robots face off in China soccer tournament
July 2 (UPI) -- The first ROBO League robot soccer tournament took place in China, pitting AI-powered teams of robot players against one another in 3 vs. 3 matches.
Thousands of Norwegians incorrectly informed of big lottery wins
Odd News // 5 days ago
Thousands of Norwegians incorrectly informed of big lottery wins
July 1 (UPI) -- The national lottery operator in Norway apologized after at least 47,000 people who won small amounts were mistakenly told they had won much more.

Mother bear ferries two cubs across reservoir on her back
Mother bear ferries two cubs across reservoir on her back
