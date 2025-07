July 7 (UPI) -- Fire crews in South Carolina were returning from a call when they came across a new situation -- an alligator in traffic.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crew was returning from a medical call when they found the small gator wandering through Old Reaves Ferry Road.

The firefighters redirected traffic away from the reptile while waiting for South Carolina Department of Natural Resources personnel to arrive.

The alligator was safely relocated to a more suitable area.