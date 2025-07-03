July 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to a stretch of interstate in Pennsylvania after a crash involving three tractor-trailers resulted in mozzarella cheese being spilled across a 200-yard area.

The Snow Shoe Fire Company said on social media that the Pennsylvania State Police notified Clearfield County that a crash had occurred at mile marker 145 on eastbound Interstate 80, leaving a debris field covering an area of about 200 yards.

Firefighters arrived on scene and determined that one of the trucks had been "hauling boxes of shredded mozzarella cheese" and "was split wide open with debris all over the roadway."

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had the area of the road shut down for clean-up operations.

Fire officials said they determined no hazmat response was needed, but "all cheese will be headed to the landfill as the load was deemed unsalvageable due to being unrefrigerated for hours."