July 3, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Bear gets trapped in Colorado car, 'redecorates' interior

By Ben Hooper
July 3 (UPI) -- A bear managed to close itself inside a parked car in Colorado and demolished the interior of the vehicle before being freed by a sheriff's deputy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared body camera footage recorded by a deputy summoned to a location in the foothills.

"Oh, there's a bear in there," the deputy can be heard saying after peering through a window.

The deputy used a rope to open the car's door from a safe distance, freeing the bear.

The animal managed to completely destroy the interior of the vehicle before being set free.

"Caution: Local bears may redecorate your ride," the department said on Facebook.

"Bears are good at breaking into vehicles, but not so good at getting out. This is a good reminder to keep your vehicles locked, even when at home. Also, bears can smell any snacks you may leave in your car, so don't tempt them to turn your car into a bear buffet!"

