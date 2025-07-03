July 3 (UPI) -- More than 300 people donned inflatable dinosaur costumes and took to the track at Emerald Downs in Washington for the annual T-Rex World Championship Races.

The yearly event at the Auburn racetrack began when TriGuard Pest Control held it as a team-building exercise in 2017, and the race quickly gained popularity online and opened to the public the next year.

The race was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but made a return in 2022.

Houston man Andrew Stuber was crowned the top Tyrannosaurus in this year's race.

This year's T-Rex World Championship Races also featured an aerial event -- three people in T-Rex costumes jumped out of a Skydive Snohomish plane and parachuted down to the field before racing to the finish line.

The full event is set to be aired on ESPN 2 sometime later in the summer.