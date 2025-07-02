Trending
July 2, 2025

Medical clinic pleads for a stop to 'unsolicited' urine samples

By Ben Hooper
A medical clinic in Scotland is asking members of the public to stop bringing in unsolicited urine samples. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
A medical clinic in Scotland is asking members of the public to stop bringing in unsolicited urine samples. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- A medical clinic is Scotland is asking local residents to stop bringing in "inappropriate or unsolicited" urine samples.

The Saltoun Surgery in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, said on social media that doctors and medical staff at the clinic have been inundated with a "high volume" of unsolicited urine samples, often in non-medical household containers instead of sterile sample containers.

"Please be advised that we are no longer able to accept urine samples unless they have been specifically requested by the practice," the post said. "This change is necessary due to the high volume of inappropriate or unsolicited samples being submitted, which affects our ability to provide timely care to all patients."

A British Medical Association Scotland representative explained doctors need to perform an examination before they can interpret urine test results.

"Each unsolicited sample handed in requires time and medical supplies to test in practice, contact the patient for information and then interpret the results and/or send away for further testing," the representative told STV.

One doctor speaking anonymously to The Times of London said multiple clinics have had to put up signs asking patients not to bring unsolicited urine samples.

"We really, really want patients to speak to a clinician for a proper medical assessment before we ask them to bring a sample in," the doctor said. "And when they do, we will issue them with sample bottles to return, rather than random domestic containers which can sometimes be inappropriate."

The doctor said the culprits are often older patients seeking to be tested for urinary tract infections without first consulting with medical experts.

