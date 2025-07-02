Fortune cookie numbers earn Kentucky woman a $50,000 lottery prize

July 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman used the numbers from inside a fortune cookie to play the lottery and ended up winning $50,000.

Lexington resident Kathy Bailey told Kentucky Lottery officials she copied the numbers off the back of the fortune inside her daughter's cookie and used them to buy a Powerball ticket and place a $5 wager on the Golden Snake Triple Play game on the lottery's Instant Play page.

She appropriately selected the game's Fortune Cookie Bonus.

"I almost always choose the Fortune Cookie Bonus," she said. "I just happened to choose that one. I just hit it and there it went."

The Instant Play game earned her a $50,000 prize.

"I was on my laptop when I saw the big 'winner' notification, followed by the $50,000 amount," she said. "It was a lot to digest, and I had to double-check to make sure I wasn't seeing things."

Bailey said her winnings will help her plan for the future.

"My husband is retiring in December, and this will be some extra money to have on hand," she said. "We've already taken care of our house, van, and truck, so this will just be a nice addition to our savings."