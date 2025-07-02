Trending
July 2, 2025 / 2:11 PM

Runaway emus found miles from home in Minnesota

By Ben Hooper
July 2 (UPI) -- A pair of emus escaped from their home at a Minnesota farm during a storm and turned up several miles from home.

Tom Halek said his emus, Sami and Ali, escaped from a partially-open gate on his Rush City property during weekend storms.

"I figured the way they can move, who knows where they'd end up," Halek told CBS Minnesota.

The emus were spotted near Rush Lake Road on Sunday before wandering miles from home and ending up in Chisago County.

"Calling all Emu owners... We did make calls to Liberty Mutual Insurance, this is not their LiMu Emu. It also isn't Kevin from the popular movie, Up, we verified that by calling Doug. So if you happen to know the owner of this Emu, please have them reach out to dispatch to let us know," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Halek contacted the sheriff's office and learned the birds had been safely contained.

"The sheriff called us back and said, 'We know where they're at.'" Halek said. "Somebody else in the area that owns emus also thought they were his, so he ran and he captured them, brought them home and he realized 'Wait a minute, these aren't mine.'"

Halek said Sami and Ali are a little spooked from their time on the loose, but otherwise healthy and unharmed.

