July 2, 2025 / 4:17 PM

S.C. troopers chase loose pig in the middle of highway traffic

By Ben Hooper
July 2 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol shared video of two troopers chasing a loose pig found running through traffic on a busy stretch of highway.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows two troopers engaged in a hoof pursuit with the oinking fugitive in the middle of Interstate 26 in Chapin.

The highway patrol said I-26 is "one of the state's busiest interstates."

"Thankfully, after a short foot chase, the pig was rescued without injury and the troopers were able to get traffic moving again," the post said. "Thanks to Richland County Sheriff's Department for their assistance at the scene and helping ensure this little piggy had a good home after the incident."

