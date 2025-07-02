Trending
Odd News
July 2, 2025 / 11:03 AM

AI-powered robots face off in China soccer tournament

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 2 (UPI) -- The first ROBO League robot soccer tournament took place in China, pitting AI-powered teams of robot players against one another in 3 vs. 3 matches.

The tournament, held Saturday in Beijing, drew a crowd of thousands of curious spectators to watch the robots attempt to score goals using strategies determined by AI.

"This is the first fully autonomous AI robot football match in China," Dou Jing, executive director of the tournament organizing committee and deputy general manager of Shangyicheng Technology and Culture Group, told the Global Times. "It represents a combination of technological innovation and industrial application, as well as an important window for bringing robots into public life and real-world scenarios."

The tournament ended with the THU Robotics team from Tsinghua University defeating the Mountain Sea team from China Agricultural University team 5-3.

The event was held in the lead-up to the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Sports Games, which will be held in Beijing in August.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thousands of Norwegians incorrectly informed of big lottery wins
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Thousands of Norwegians incorrectly informed of big lottery wins
July 1 (UPI) -- The national lottery operator in Norway apologized after at least 47,000 people who won small amounts were mistakenly told they had won much more.
21-year-old rows across Atlantic Ocean, earning three world records
Odd News // 23 hours ago
21-year-old rows across Atlantic Ocean, earning three world records
July 1 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old British woman rowed 4,366 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the youngest person to ever do so -- and earning three world records in the process.
New Cedar Point ride strands riders on opening day
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Cedar Point ride strands riders on opening day
July 1 (UPI) -- The newest ride at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park "experienced a delay" on the first day it opened to the public and left riders stranded in a vertical position for at least 10 minutes.
Stacking skills with cards and Jenga blocks earn man 4 world records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stacking skills with cards and Jenga blocks earn man 4 world records
June 30 (UPI) -- A Chinese man known as the Card Architect for his stacking skills broke four Guinness World Records in a matter of days, including one for stacking 3,149 Jenga blocks on a single block placed vertically.
Venomous snake found hiding in bedroom closet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Venomous snake found hiding in bedroom closet
June 30 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Queensland home where a venomous red-bellied black snake was found hiding out in a resident's closet.
Massachusetts man's elevator numbers earn him $300,000 in the lottery
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts man's elevator numbers earn him $300,000 in the lottery
June 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man used a set of numbers from his old work elevator to win a $300,000 lottery prize.
Mother bear ferries two cubs across reservoir on her back
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mother bear ferries two cubs across reservoir on her back
June 30 (UPI) -- An angler out searching for fish in a Massachusetts reservoir ended up capturing something more unusual -- video of a mother bear swimming across the water with two cubs on her back.
Ducklings rescued from North Carolina storm drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ducklings rescued from North Carolina storm drain
June 30 (UPI) -- Animal Services officers teamed up with public works employees and members of the public to rescue a family of nine ducklings that fell into a North Carolina storm drain.
Christmas tree farm owners find ring lost 15 years earlier
Odd News // 2 days ago
Christmas tree farm owners find ring lost 15 years earlier
June 30 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who lost his ring at a Christmas tree farm was reunited with the precious item 15 years later.
Massachusetts woman records mystery object in the sky
Odd News // 4 days ago
Massachusetts woman records mystery object in the sky
June 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman relaxing in her outdoor hot tub captured video when she spotted a mystery object floating in the sky.

Trending Stories

New Cedar Point ride strands riders on opening day
New Cedar Point ride strands riders on opening day
21-year-old rows across Atlantic Ocean, earning three world records
21-year-old rows across Atlantic Ocean, earning three world records
$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
More than 300 sheep escape field in California
More than 300 sheep escape field in California
Venomous snake found hiding in bedroom closet
Venomous snake found hiding in bedroom closet

Follow Us