July 2 (UPI) -- The first ROBO League robot soccer tournament took place in China, pitting AI-powered teams of robot players against one another in 3 vs. 3 matches.

The tournament, held Saturday in Beijing, drew a crowd of thousands of curious spectators to watch the robots attempt to score goals using strategies determined by AI.

"This is the first fully autonomous AI robot football match in China," Dou Jing, executive director of the tournament organizing committee and deputy general manager of Shangyicheng Technology and Culture Group, told the Global Times. "It represents a combination of technological innovation and industrial application, as well as an important window for bringing robots into public life and real-world scenarios."

The tournament ended with the THU Robotics team from Tsinghua University defeating the Mountain Sea team from China Agricultural University team 5-3.

The event was held in the lead-up to the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Sports Games, which will be held in Beijing in August.