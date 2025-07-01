Trending
July 1, 2025 / 1:00 PM

21-year-old rows across Atlantic Ocean, earning three world records

By Ben Hooper
July 1 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old British woman rowed 4,366 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the youngest person to ever do so -- and earning three world records in the process.

Zara Lachlan set out from Lagos, Portugal, in her 24-foot boat and rowed 4,366 miles -- 3,794 nautical miles -- to Cayenne, French Guinea, a trip lasting 97 days, 10 hours and 20 minutes.

Lachlan earned three Guinness World Records in the process: first female to row across the Atlantic from Europe to South America (mainland to mainland), youngest person to row solo across the Atlantic from Europe to South America and the youngest person to row any ocean solo (female).

"I just really enjoyed the whole experience. I thought I would be a lot more scared than I was," she told Guinness World Records.

Lachlan said she rowed for at least 17 hours on every day of her journey, never sleeping for more than 90 minutes at a time.

"That doesn't work for everyone, but I'm young and I know that I can work off of that amount of sleep," she said.

