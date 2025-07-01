July 1 (UPI) -- The newest ride at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park "experienced a delay" on the first day it opened to the public and left riders stranded in a vertical position for at least 10 minutes.

Tony Clark, a spokesman for the Sandusky park, told the Akron Beacon Journal that Siren's Curse "experienced a delay" when riders reached the tilt-coasters area of track where the passenger car is stopped to turn on a 45-degree angle.

"The coaster's safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride," Clark said. "Siren's Curse reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely."

Riders said they were stranded in a vertical position for at least 10 minutes. A video posted to TikTok captured the moment technicians were able to return riders to the upright position.

The ride was closed for about 25 minutes before resuming normal operation.

The incident occurred Saturday, which was Siren's Curse's official opening day for the general public, after it opened to season pass holders Friday.