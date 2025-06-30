Massachusetts man's elevator numbers earn him $300,000 in the lottery

June 30 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man used a set of numbers from his old work elevator to win a $300,000 lottery prize.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said Weymouth resident Sylvester Semedo played the same set of numbers three times on a single Mass Cash ticket he bought for the June 26 drawing at Jenny's Market in Weymouth.

Semedo told lottery officials his numbers -- 2-6-10-14-18 -- represented the only floors the elevator would stop on at his old work building.

The numbers earned him $300,000 -- $100,000 for each set he played.

Semedo said he plans to use some of his winnings to attend a Boston Red Sox away game.