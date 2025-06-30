Trending
June 30, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Venomous snake found hiding in bedroom closet

By Ben Hooper
June 30 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Queensland home where a venomous red-bellied black snake was found hiding out in a resident's closet.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 responded to the home where a snake was found hiding out in a bedroom closet.

A video posted to Facebook shows McKenzie catch the snake by its tail and place it into a bag for relocation into the wild.

"This beautiful little snake snuck its way into the house and found a cozy little corner to snooze in, until Stu came along," the post said.

The organization said most home-invading snakes find their way in through garage doors, sliding doors and broken screens.

African serval on the loose in North Carolina
$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
Massachusetts woman records mystery object in the sky
Massachusetts police use crackers to capture loose pig
Meteor lights up the sky in Georgia, hits roof of home
