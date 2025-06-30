June 30 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Queensland home where a venomous red-bellied black snake was found hiding out in a resident's closet.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 responded to the home where a snake was found hiding out in a bedroom closet.

A video posted to Facebook shows McKenzie catch the snake by its tail and place it into a bag for relocation into the wild.

"This beautiful little snake snuck its way into the house and found a cozy little corner to snooze in, until Stu came along," the post said.

The organization said most home-invading snakes find their way in through garage doors, sliding doors and broken screens.