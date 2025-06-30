June 30 (UPI) -- An angler out searching for fish in a Massachusetts reservoir ended up capturing something more unusual -- video of a mother bear swimming across the water with two cubs on her back.

Izzy Drost said he and a friend were fishing at the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem when they spotted the swimming bear ferrying her two passengers across the body of water.

"What an amazing sight to see," Drost wrote on Facebook. "And we caught some nice fish as well."

Bear experts said the animals have been known to swim more than a mile and a half across bodies of freshwater.