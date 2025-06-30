Trending
June 30, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Ducklings rescued from North Carolina storm drain

By Ben Hooper
June 30 (UPI) -- Animal Services officers teamed up with public works employees and members of the public to rescue a family of nine ducklings that fell into a North Carolina storm drain.

Cary Animal Services said on social media that a concerned member of the public called to report a distressed mother duck standing next to a storm drain grate where her ducklings had fallen through.

Animal services officers responded alongside personnel from Cary Public Works and they set about making a rescue plan with the help of neighborhood residents. They discovered the ducklings had split up into three different pipes.

The rescuers "pulled out all the stops, including creating noise, running water, and sending in a drain camera to view and literally push the ducklings into the sewer basins where they could be netted," the post said.

The team ended up fishing nine ducklings out of the storm drain and reuniting them with their mother at a retention pond across the road.

"The reunion was worth being hot, tired and sweaty," the post said.

